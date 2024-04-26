Toledo battle San Juan in PCAP All Filipino Conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The best teams of the southern and northern divisions will clash tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference.

This as the southern division top team, the Toledo-Xignex Trojans, will face the northern division’s top-ranked team, the San Juan Predators in one of their two scheduled matches tomorrow.

The Predators hold a near-perfect record of 15 wins with one defeat. They are coming from two lopsided wins last Wednesday against the Negros Sagar Sports, 17-4, and against the Tacloban Vikings, 19-2.

Meanwhile, the Trojans split their two matches last Wednesday after they beat the Isabela Knights of Alexander 19-2.

However, they lost to northern division’s No. 2 team, the Dasma Cavite Spartans, 8.5-12.5, in their other match.

The Predators will likely rely on Rogelio Barcenilla Jr., Karl Victor Ochoa, Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Ricardo De Guzman, Narciso Gumila, and Narquinden Reyes.

On the other hand, the Trojans will likely pit International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, IM Rico Mascariñas, IM Joel Pimentel, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Allan Pason, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod to play against the Predators.

The Trojans have a 12-4 (win-loss) record to lead the southern division.

