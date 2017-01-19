Closed until City Hall says otherwise

BACKFLIP Restobar, the establishment specifically cited by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña for turning back up its sound system which the mayor shut down during a rowdy post-Sinulog street party, claims they have paid their taxes and processed their business permit for this year.

The establishment’s Facebook account posted: “This is the form to prove (that) by the first week of January, nag-process na mi ug humana mig bayad (we already processed it and paid). Please check the encode date para mahuman mog panaway diha (so that you would stop criticizing us).”

It was accompanied by photos of business taxes and fees assessment sheet from the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) which showed that their total tax is P46,121.

Another photo showed an official receipt reflecting payment on January 5.

But despite payment of their taxes, an official from CTO said Backflip Restobar still cannot operate their business.

“They just paid the taxes. It is not automatic that they get the permit since it is regulatory. They have to comply with the requirements, including the mayor’s approval,” said Claire Cabalda, head of the the special mayor’s permit section of the CTO.

Since their business permit has not been signed by the mayor, Cabalda said Backflip Restobar cannot validly operate their business. They can only open when they sort things out with the mayor.