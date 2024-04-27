Cebu temperatures to hit 40°C as scorching weather persists

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The searing heatwave continues in Metro Cebu and the rest of the province as temperatures are expected to soar and the maximum heat index is projected to peak at 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, April 27.

This forecast comes from the 24-hour weather outlook and extended forecast released by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas Regional Services Division.

READ MORE:

What is heat index?

EXPLAINER: Why do we monitor the heat index?

Areas in PH with ‘dangerous’ heat index on Saturday, April 27

The temperature is expected to fluctuate between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius, accompanied by east-northeast winds blowing at speeds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour.

Coastal waters are anticipated to remain slight to moderate, with wave heights ranging from 0.8 to 1.3 meters.

On April 28, temperatures are expected to range from 27 to 32 degrees Celsius, with similar wind conditions and coastal water forecasts as the previous day.

The following day, April 29, will see temperatures ranging from 28 to 33 degrees Celsius, with consistent wind patterns and coastal water conditions.

Moving into April 30 and May 1, temperatures are forecasted to remain warm, ranging from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius, with consistent wind directions and coastal water conditions expected to persist.

Residents are also advised to stay prepared for potential isolated rainfall due to localized thunderstorms, as sudden changes in weather conditions may occur.

READ MORE:

Pagasa-Mactan says May will be hottest month

Meanwhile, Pagasa issued a warning that heat indices in several areas across the country would be expected to reach levels of “extreme danger” in the days ahead, exacerbated by rising temperatures and the lingering effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

Areas projected to experience heat indices of 42 degrees Celsius and above include Sangley Point, Cavite, and Aparri, Cagayan, among others.

Pagasa classifies heat indices between 42 and 51 degrees Celsius under the “danger” category, with heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke being likely outcomes with continued exposure.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP