Ombudsman dismisses Aloguinsan mayor, four others

The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed from service Aloguinsan’s Mayor Augustus Moreno and four other municipal employees who are members of their Bids and Awards Committee, after they were found guilty of grave misconduct.

Former Vice Mayor Cynthia Moreno was also included in the order since the incident happened while she was serving her term.

The joint resolution issued by the Office of the Ombudsman was dated November 21. Cebu Daily News (CDN) contacted the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to ask when the dismissal order will be implemented, but has not received an answer as of posting time.

They are also indicted by the anti-graft office for the several violations of RA 3019 or the “Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act” and RA 6713 or the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards”, which will be elevated before the Sandiganbayan.

Their dismissal and indictment stemmed from allegations that they violated criminal and administrative laws for awarding transactions to AVG Bakeshop amounting to P282,725, despite the fact that the Moreno’s own the bakeshop.