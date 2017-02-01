51-year-old Cebuana wins Mrs. Grandma Universe

AT 51, it didn’t occur to Agnes Jakosalem to compete in a beauty pageant, more so bringing home the first crown for the Philippines in this year’s Mrs. Grandma Universe held in Sofia, Bulgaria last Jan. 22.

“I was not expecting to win. I lost hope after the minor awards have been given and I did not get any,” said Agnes, as she shared her experience in a meet-and-greet with the Cebu press yesterday at the Jose Filipino Kitchen in Cebu Yacht Club.

Agnes, who’s a graduate in medical technology, is a licensed real estate broker.

Like other pageants, the Mrs. Grandma Universe candidates went through a long gown, talent and traditional costume competition. There was no swimwear portion, while the question-and-answer was replaced by an essay writing about grandparenting.

Agnes bested 14 other candidates in the international pageant that included veteran ramp and commercial models from Latin countries Venezuela and Peru.

For her advocacy of “grandparenting with a purpose,” Agnes maintains that grandparents should pray for their grandchildren and teach them the right values in life.

Asked how she maintains her good looks, Agnes said, “My strong relationship with God helps me stay happy and I hold no grudges against anyone. I also work hard for my family and doing so demands an active lifestyle,” she said.

The journey

According to her pageant trainer Yves Jacob “Tata” Saguin, it was not easy convincing Agnes to join the pageant.

“We are childhood friends back in Dapitan. Last year, we were reunited in Manila and that was when I started convincing her to join Mrs. Grandma Universe. She kept saying no since she’s not comfortable being in the limelight. Her nieces helped me, especially her apo Kiki, in persuading her,” said Yves.

According to him, seven-year-old Kesaira Sun would show Agnes illustrations of her grandmother wearing a sash and a crown. This might have boosted the confidence of the 51-year-old Cebuana.

“My granddaughter… she was always making these drawings and showing them to me,” said Agnes.

When she acquiesced, Yves trained Agnes on how to walk in high heels at an empty parking lot in Manila.

Getting emotional, Yves disclosed that they didn’t get any support from the government. Also, they relied on the aid of friends and relatives to finance their trip to Bulgaria. Moreover, they almost did not make it to the competition due to the delayed release of their visas.

“We were supposed to go to Bulgaria Jan. 18, but wala pa ang among visa. Hantud pagka Jan. 19, malargahay nami, diha pa naabot, and the pageant was to be held on Jan. 22,” continued Agnes.

She attributes her victory to her devotion to the Santo Niño.

For the talent portion, Agnes did the Sinulog dance that left the audience in awe of her performance.

Having three grown-up children and a grandchild, Agnes hopes to inspire other women like her that it’s never too late to try new things.