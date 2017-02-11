Sirao flower farms to welcome more guests

THE MUCH raved about flower farms at Sitio Tawagan in the mountain village of Sirao, Cebu City will widely open their gates this Valentine’s Day for couples and families who fancy spending the love day amid a scenic mountain view and a backdrop of variegated rows of celosia.

To prepare for the big day, the Sirao Garden-Mini Amsterdam designed heart-shaped stand-up props, stationed in different corners of the flower farm, as an added attraction aside from the already Instagram-worthy flowers in the garden so that people can have “selfies” or “groufies” with their loved ones.

As an added treat, garden owner, Maria Elena Sy-Chua said that similar to what they did on Valentine’s Day last year, sweets like chocolates will be given to visitors.

Garden owners are also setting up a “proposal corner” specially designed for gentlemen who plan on proposing to their girlfriends this Valentine’s Day.

Sy-Chua anticipates that several couples will flock the popular attraction in the days leading to Feb. 14. On ordinary days, at least 100 visitors come to the garden daily.

Among the attention-grabbing spots inside the flower farm is its windmill inspired by those seen in Amsterdam, Germany.

“Kung unsa akong nakit-an sa gawas, akong i-apply diri aron maka-experience sad sila unsa’y naa sa gawas (What I saw abroad, I also apply here so that people will experience things that are otherwise only found outside the country),” said Sy-Chua.

Sy-Chua said that most of their visitors are locals and tourists coming from Manila though lately, various nationals like South Koreans, Canadians and Alaskans have become regulars in the garden wanting to catch the sunrise or sunset.

A 20-seater coffee shop, within the garden, will soon open to cater to people who just want to relax while taking in the scenic views, Sy-Chua said.

Sirao Garden-Mini Amsterdam is open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Entrance fee is at P30 for adults while admission for children is free.

Meanwhile, the Sirao Pictorial Garden and Camping Site, which only opened last June, will have their first ever Valentine’s Day operations this week.

Owner Roger Bontuyan said that they are currently beautifying their garden to welcome the expected turnout of more visitors this week. Entrance fee for the Sirao Pictorial Garden and Camping Site is at P25.

Would-be couples who intend to have their pre-nuptial photos taken in the garden can do so for a fee of P500.