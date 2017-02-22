Unpaid fuel costs traffic aide his job

The Mandaue City Legal Office has recommended the dismissal from service of a traffic enforcer after the latter did not pay the fuel that he purchased at a gasoline station.

Lawyer James Allan Sayson, legal office assistant, said that after thorough investigation on the matter, their office has found grounds to terminate the employment contract of traffic enforcer Kenneth Baunsit.

“We recommended that his contract will not be renewed effective on the 28th of February,” Sayson said.

About two weeks ago, Sayson said Baunsit was on his way to his area of assignment when his motorcycle ran out of gas. He stopped at a gasoline station in Maguikay to gas up for a premium fuel worth P50. But after doing so, the traffic enforcer realized he did not have enough cash to pay for the fuel.

Baunsit then decided to leave his ID to the gasoline boy and promised to come back to pay the amount of P50. However, seven days later, the traffic enforcer still did not come back.

Sayson said Baunsit explained to him that he was in a rush and he did not have money to pay for the transaction immediately.

But Sayson said he doubted Baunsit’s sincerity to pay for the gas.

“If there was an intention to pay, he could have come back the next day or maybe two or three days after and paid the P50. There was no intention to pay because he was even shocked to learn that his ID was with me when I talked to him,” Sayson told reporters.