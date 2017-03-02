New CPDRC acting warden suspends jail visits

Newly-installed officer-in-charge of the Cebu Provincial Detension and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) Roberto “Bobby” Legaspi said that “dalaw” inside the facility is temporarily suspended until the Provincial Public Security Company (PPSC) team, which he requested, will be deployed in the facility.

Legaspi said that he has sent a letter to Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director Senior Supt. Eric Noble on Thursday morning requesting for the deployment of a 20-man PPSC team.

According to Legaspi, he hopes that by Monday of next week, the PPSC team will be deployed.

He said however that he will understand if CCPO can’t deploy the tea by that time as the police are probably still busy with ensuring the security of President Rodrigo Duterte who is scheduled to visit Cebu this afternoon.