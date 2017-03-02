Search for article

New CPDRC acting warden suspends jail visits

SHARES:

By:

@izobelleCDN

11:01 AM March 2nd, 2017

Recommended
By: Izobelle T. Pulgo, March 2nd, 2017 11:01 AM
New CPDRC warden Roberto Legaspi told members of the media that jail visits were suspended until CPPO sends the team he requested to augment security in the facility. (CDN PHOTO/IZOBELLE T. PULGO)

New CPDRC warden Roberto Legaspi told members of the media that jail visits were suspended until CPPO sends the team he requested to augment security in the facility. (CDN PHOTO/IZOBELLE T. PULGO)

Newly-installed officer-in-charge of the Cebu Provincial Detension and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) Roberto “Bobby” Legaspi said that “dalaw” inside the facility is temporarily suspended until the Provincial Public Security Company (PPSC) team, which he requested, will be deployed in the facility.

Legaspi said that he has sent a letter to Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director Senior Supt. Eric Noble on Thursday morning requesting for the deployment of a 20-man PPSC team.

According to Legaspi, he hopes that by Monday of next week, the PPSC team will be deployed.

He said however that he will understand if CCPO can’t deploy the tea by that time as the police are probably still busy with ensuring the security of President Rodrigo Duterte who is scheduled to visit Cebu this afternoon.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.