CPR and local gov’t units

Trained personnel for basic life support required

EVERY local government unit (LGU) should have trained personnel who can respond and do cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director of Department of Health (DOH-7), said that this has been a requirement for the LGU to have trained personnel for basic life support.

“In fact, our team from the health emergency visited LGUs to conduct trainings,” he told reporters in an interview yesterday.

CPR has also been included as part of disaster preparedness for LGUs.

Bernadas said that aside from LGUs, national government agencies and private corporations should have trained personnel for basic life support.

Yesterday, the DOH-7 joined the second nationwide mass CPR at the DOH-7 compound participated by its over a hundred regional employees.

Before the actual demonstration of mass CPR, the attendees were given short briefing by personnel from Disaster Risk Management for Health under DOH-7.