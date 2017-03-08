PAF presents newly acquired fighter jets

Two of the twelve FA-50 Light Attack Aircrafts acquired for the Philippine Air Force (PAF) modernization was presented at Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base on Wednesday morning.

The aircraft piloted by Filipino fighter jet pilots flew at 10:40 a.m. and conducted over-flight and familiarization flight missions in the Visayas Region, particularly in Mactan, Roxas, Kalibo, Iloilo, Bacolod, and San Carlos City.

Brigadier General Jose Mirandilla, 2nd Air Division Commander at Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base, said in a press conference that the fighter jets will continue to do over-flights in the next few days.

“This is to also show the general public that these new air assets are vital in strengthening the country’s territorial borders, and that the PAF has already re-entered the supersonic era,” added Mirandilla.

The over-flight missions will also serve as a great avenue to train the pilots and allow the pilots to be acquainted with the various aspects in flight missions such as the country’s different terrains, weather, and possible areas of interest.

He added that the two aircraft will be stationed at the air base.

PAF have so far received six of these FA-50 jets. The other six will be delivered within the year.

The PAF’s acquisition of the 12 FA-50PH F/SA/LIFTA is under the Modernization Program contracted with the Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI), Ltd. to beef up the country’s territorial defense capabilities.