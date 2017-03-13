Exhibit on mothers unveiled in Art Center of SM City Cebu

VARIOUS artists in the country have come to the Queen City of the South to hold a painting exhibit which displays the immeasurable love and devotional sacrifice of mothers through various forms of artwork and literary pieces.

The exhibit “Because of Here” honors the most important woman figure in everyone’s lives, and also maternal bonds, motherhood and the influence of mothers in society. The art pieces represent numerous styles, including painting and mixed media and showcasewomen in various stages of life and poses.

See the artworks of artists Jerry Morada, Rodney Martinez, Larry Guillema, Ronald Castrillo, Angel Cacnio, and abstract master Romulo Olazo on display at the Art Center of SM City Cebu.

“Because of Her” art exhibit will run until March 16 at the Art Center of SM City Cebu.

For inquiries, you may contact Ginalyn Arquiza at 0905-242-2356 or 0919-948-2342 for details. (PR)