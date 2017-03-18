CPPO Chief Noble: We are willing to send cops to help manage Tabunok flyover traffic

With the upcoming closure of the Tabunok flyover in Talisay City for its scheduled repair, the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) has expressed willingness to extend additional police force to augment the police presence in the area during the repair period.

Senior Supt. Eric Noble of the CPPO said that they would cooperate with the provincial government to give them the assistance that they would need to help manage traffic in the area.

“Tulungan natin sila (We will help them),” Noble said. “Whatever we can help them, we are willing to give assistance. Meron naman tayong mga police sa Talisay, sa Minglanilla (We have police officers in Talisay and Minglanilla),” he said.

Noble’s statement came after Joey Herrera, head of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), said that additional police presence in the area would help in managing the traffic once the flyover would be closed.

“Tingali police visibility will help in the traffic situation anang panahona (Perhaps, police visibility will help in the traffic situation at that time),” he said.

Herrera said that it would be possible for bus drivers and operators to pass the Tabunok flyover area to pick up passengers despite the Cebu City government’s allowing buses to pass through the South Road Properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ang akong nahibaw-an man gud, mu-insister gyud sila gihapon ug agi sa Tabunok tungod kay naa’y mga pasahero nga ilang ma-pick up or anha munaog (What I know is that they insisted to pass the Tabunok area because they of the passengers in that area),” he said.

“So possible nga naa’y uban nga di mugamit sa SRP (It’s possible that others would not use the SRP)” he said.

Having more police visibility in the area and supported with tanods and traffic enforcers would deter these drivers from violating traffic laws there, he said.

Work on the Tabunok flyover will start on March 31 until April 2 for the first part and on will resume on April 4 and 5.