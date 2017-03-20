Tim Ho Wan set to open at SM Seaside

GET ready for Tim Ho Wan’s arrival in Cebu. Hong Kong’s famous Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant will be opening its doors to dim sum fanatics on March 25 at the Upper Ground Floor, Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

This will be its 7th branch in the country, the first outside Metro Manila and first and only Michelin-rated restaurant in Cebu.

Renowned as the “most affordable Michelin-starred restaurant in the world”, the accolade was a testament to the affordable luxury that Tim Ho Wan consistently offers in terms of taste, quality, and value.

The dim sum is handmade-to-order, not pre-steamed and reheated, to retain its much-intended flavor and texture. About 70% of its premium ingredients are imported from Hong Kong.

The Four Heavenly Kings, composed of their Baked Bun with BBQ Pork, Steamed Egg Cake, Beancurd Skin with Pork & Shrimp, and Pan Fried Carrot Cake, are the stars in Tim Ho Wan’s menu that diners queue up hours for.

With no dish over P200 and exquisite flavors that make the experience well worth the wait, Tim Ho Wan continues to earn the acclaim of food critics and heart of epicureans well beyond Hong Kong.

To celebrate its arrival in Cebu, Tim Ho Wan Cebu will be giving one (1) complimentary order of Baked Bun with BBQ Pork to the first 100 transactions with a minimum purchase of P500 during its opening week from March 25 to 31.

In the Philippines, Tim Ho Wan was brought in by Foodee Global Concepts, the food authority responsible for Todd English Food Hall, Pound by Todd English, Hook by Todd English, FOO’D by Davide Oldani, MESA Filipino Moderne, Llaollao, and Sunnies Café.

Tim Ho Wan Cebu is open daily from 10AM – 9PM. Seating for dine-in is on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit www.facebook.com/timhowanph and follow @timhowanph on Instagram for the latest events and updates. /PR