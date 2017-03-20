Orange Brutus finds new home in SM City Consolacion

CEBU’S first favorite, Orange Brutus, is now serving its patrons in SM City Consolacion.

After the positive response of the Cebuanos to hamburgers and fresh fruit shakes, hotdogs and spaghetti came next. Orange Brutus decided to focus on the Cebuano family. Hence, they developed more food product selections that suited the taste of all members of the family. What became its bestsellers are the Sizzling Burger Steak and Fried Chicken Brutus which customers usually paired with Mango Shake. Alongside the meals is the signature gravy people can’t get enough of.

Try their Power Meals – Brute Burger, Spicy Chori Burger, Chicken Burger, Double Cheese Burger, that come with a drink and fries. You certainly couldn’t get enough of their Sizzling Chicken, Sizzling Fish Fillet, and Sizzling Burger Steak.

Visit Orange Brutus at the lower ground level of SM City Consolacion. /PR