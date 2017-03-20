Motorist who recorded video seeks protection; group offers legal aid

FEARING for his safety, the owner of the video that supposedly showed the son of a controversial businessman shooting a Cebuano nurse asked for protection from authorities.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said the owner of the video, a motorist who was at the scene of the crime, visited his office yesterday morning to request for protection.

“As of this time, wala pa siya’y nadawat nga threats. Hadlok lang siya. Parehas sa biktima, hadlok lang siya in case mahibaw-an nga siya ang tag-iya sa video (As of this time, the owner has not received a direct threat. The owner is just afraid, just like the victim. He is afraid in case he will be traced as the owner of the video),” the councilor said.

This came as a Manila-based legal aid group offered to provide assistance to Cebuano nurse Ephraim Montalbo Nuñal who was purportedly shot by David Lim Jr. along F. Sotto Street, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City at past 3 a.m. last Sunday.

Tumulak, also the deputy mayor on police matters, said he will address the motorist’s request to Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief.

He said he will meet again with the owner of the video who can also be considered as a firsthand witness of the crime.

“What’s important is we also get an affidavit from the owner of the video,” Tumulak said.

For his part, lawyer Ariel Inton Jr., founder of the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection Group, said they have volunteer lawyers who can fly to Cebu immediately to help Nuñal on his case.

Inton, a former member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), said one of their advocacies is to stop road rage cases and give justice to road rage victims.

Inton said road rage is aggressive or angry behavior by a motorist and includes rude gestures, verbal insults, physical threats or dangerous driving methods that are targeted toward another driver.

“Road rage is more serious than aggressive driving and can be considered a criminal offense. Road rage should stop. People are sometimes killed just because of a flimsy reason or traffic altercation,” Inton said.

“This guy should be arrested as soon as possible. With a gun and some sort of influence, he is armed and dangerous,” Inton told Cebu Daily News.

He said their group is also alarmed about road bullies.

To avoid being a road rage victim or aggressor, Inton advised motorists to “plan their trip ahead and keep their cool.”

“If you’re in a bad mood, avoid driving. Don’t drink and drive. Be patient. Remember in a road rage, you are either the victim or the aggressor. Either way you lose. Prudence is the better part of valor,” Inton said.

Inton also called on the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to review guidelines in the issuance of driver’s licenses.

He said a motorist’s mental fitness should be examined before he or she is issued a license.