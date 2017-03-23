Councilor killed in Balamban strafing

A barangay councilor was killed by unidentified assailants who strafed his house in Barangay Luta, Balamban at around 6 p.m on Wednesday.

Pronounced dead on arrival at the Balamban District Hospital was Cornelio Pepito, 60, widow.

According to SPO1 Maximo Coyacot of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the different parts of his body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial investigation conducted revealed that the victim was sitting in the living room with his live-in partner Minaluna Dayanan after having dinner.

The electricity was out in their area so they only have candles as light.

Dayanan excused herself and went to their bedroom ahead of Pepito when she suddenly heard gunshots coming from outside of their house. When she went back to the living room, she saw the victim already sprawled in the floor bloodied.

Recovered from the crime scene were ten empty shells of 9 mm pistol and two deformed slug.

Coyacot said they are still conducting further investigation on the motive behind the killing.