Lineup of PBA All-Star team for Lapu game bared

Reigning three-time MVP June Mar Fajardo will be leading the cast of Cebuanos who will be seeing action in the Visayas leg of the 2017 PBA All-Star Week slated April 30 at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

The 6-foot-10 San Miguel Beer center from Pinamungajan town, southwestern Cebu will be part of the PBA All-Stars Visayas team that will go up against a selection from the Gilas Pilipinas pool. Other Cebuano players in the team are veteran Dondon Hontiveros and rising star Terrence Romeo.

Completing the Visayas team that will be coached by Tim Cone are James Yap, Joe Devance, Jeff Chan, Chris Ross, Chris Ellis, Aldrech Ramos, Ronald Tubid, Asi Taulava and Jericho Cruz.

The Gilas team will also feature a Cebuano in Roger Pogoy. Jayson Castro, Jio Jalalon, LA Revilla, Calvin Abueva and Japeth Aguilar are among the noted stars who will be leading the national squad that will see action in Lapu-Lapu. Completing the team are Raymond Almazan, Troy Rosario and Allain Maliksi.

This year’s All-Star Week tips off in Cagayan de Oro City on April 26, where a PBA selection of Mindanao ballers play against the Nationals.

The mid-season spectacle will then fly to Lucena on April 28, where Luzon-born players take on the Gilas. Side events like Obstacle Challenge, Three-Point Shootout, and Slam Dunk Contest will also be held in Lucena.