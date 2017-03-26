Pagasa Mactan: Prepare for more heat

BRACE for a summer of sweltering heat as the country’s weather bureau – Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) -Mactan expects hotter temperatures in the coming days.

Pagasa is predicting weather temperature this week to average 25 to 32 degrees Celsius with a heat index that will be from 36 to 38 degrees.

The heat index is the actual body temperature felt by a person which depends on his location and the area’s humidity.

Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist Nedz Saletrero, said that with the hot temperature, the weather bureau will likely announce the onset of the dry-hot season this week as the northeast monsoon, which brings in the rains and cold winds from Siberia, will be replaced by the warm easterly wind from the Pacific Ocean.

And while Sunday’s heat was mostly unbearable to many, Cebuanos are advised to prepare for hotter weeks ahead as Pagasa notes a gradual increase in temperature beginning last Friday, March 24, recorded at 32.9 degrees Celsius at 2:53 p.m. with a heat index of 38 degrees.

The forecast has prompted Pagasa to caution against sunlight exposure from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as hot weather temperatures are expected to peak during those times.

Saletrero also advised the public to drink more water and wear light clothing.