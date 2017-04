A fire destroyed three houses on V. Rama Avenue, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City this afternoon.

No one was hurt in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cebu City Fire Department received the fire alarm at 12:59 p.m. The fire was placed under control at 1:07 p.m.

The fire reportedly started at the house of a certain Joy Cortes after her son Micham, 31, was playing with fire.

Residents also said the Micham is an alleged drug dependent.

Senior Fire Officer 2 estimated the damage at P100,000.