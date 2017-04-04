SHS-AdC girls’ team secures semis berth

THE SACRED Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles girls volleyball team clinched a semifinals berth in the elite girls division of the St. Ignatius Invitational Volleyball Cup Season 7 yesterday at the Lux Oriens Gym of SHS-AdC in Canduman, Mandaue.

After a 25-17, 25-13 rout of Abellana National School – A in the opening day, the Magis Eagles showed why they are the reigning Cesafi champions as they escaped the Saint Louis College-Cebu, 25-13, 25-23, to top Group A with a 2-0 (win-loss) record.

“We gave our newcomers time to play so that they can be exposed and so that we can measure their skills. We are very happy because most of them stepped up. But they still need to work hard to improve,” said Magis Eagles assistant coach Jamel Macasamat.

Aside from the home squad, the University of Cebu (UC) also advanced after defeating SHS-AdC Servire, 25-20, 25-14, and University of San Carlos (USC), 25-16, 25-18, to take the lead in Group B with a 2-0 card.

In the developmental girls category, PAREF Southcrest and Pit-os National High School moved into the semifinals after finishing as the top two in Group A while Colegio dela Inmaculada Concepcion is the only team so far in Group B assured of a semis ticket.

The crossover knockout semifinals will be played today.