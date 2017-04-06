MAXIMIZE THE CHANCE

Players encouraged to make most out of Governor’s Cup experience

With the Governor’s Cup 2017 Cebu Province Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament just around the corner, participating teams are reminded not to defeat the purpose of the league.

In a recent meeting with tournament officials, lawyer Ramil Abing, executive director of the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC), encouraged the teams to maximize the opportunity that the tournament is giving to aspiring players.

“This is a grassroots development program. So even if you no longer have a chance to advance to the next round, just continue playing. Play all your games so that the children will have more exposure,” said Abing.

The tournament, which starts Sunday at the Cebu Coliseum, is open to players aged 21 and below.

The huge cash prizes at stake may make every game intense, but league commissioner Danny Duran assured steps will be taken to avoid untoward incidents from happening.

“We will talk to the competing teams before the start of every game,” said Duran.

Even in the initial stage of the tournament, cash prizes will already be given away to top performing teams.

The number one squad in each division after the elimination round will get P20,000; while P15,000 and P10,000 await the second and third seeds, respectively.

Cash incentives will increase in the playoffs.

The number one team in the semifinals will take home P30,000 and the second seed will receive P20,000. A total of P800,000 will then be at stake in the championship round. Champion squad will receive P500,000, while the runner-up will get P300,000.

Two games will usher in the inaugural season with Tudela facing Pilar in the first and Oslob clashing with Samboan in the main match.

Before the two matches, town mayors and board members will play in an exhibition game.

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III and Vice Governor Agnes Magpale will grace the grand opening ceremony.