Introducing: BlueChip Cebu

Cebu’s first business magazine is here.

Called BlueChip Cebu, the quarterly magazine puts the spotlight on Cebu’s growing and expanding business landscape and the personalities behind them.

BlueChip is a free business magazine started last year by the Philippine Daily Inquirer’s Business Section led by its editor Raul Marcelo for Metro Manila distribution and focusing on CEOs. It is a resounding success. The Inquirer group decided to bring it to Cebu through its sister publication, the Cebu Daily News (CDN), as BlueChip Cebu.

ADVERTISEMENT

For its maiden issue, BlueChip Cebu featured the men and women who changed Cebu City’s skyline.

“While real estate development has been steadily rising in Metro Cebu over the last 30 years, it was not until the last five years when it went into an overdrive. What is more interesting is that this growth is largely propelled by local players – homegrown developers whose passion and pride for their work is surpassed only by their love for everything Cebu,” wrote editor in chief Edralyn Benedicto in the maiden issue.

Included in the magazine are stories of perseverance and hard work of Cebu Landmasters Inc. led by its chairman Jose “Joe” Soberano III and the dream of Contempo Property Holdings Inc. chief executive officer Beverly Dayanan to provide homes for every Filipino.

The dynamic story of real estate couple Venus and Ray Manigsaca of AppleOne Properties Inc. is a testament of the potent combination of teamwork and foresight in business.

Grand Land president Ryan Go shares his experience in “keeping up with the big players” in the industry while Primary Homes Inc. vice president for sales and marketing Ramero Espina walks readers through the 25-year history of the company as a reliable real estate partner.

Rounding up the theme is an article on the “State of Real Estate in Cebu,” which gives an update of the real estate story in this part of the country.

The magazine now joins the roster of publication titles under Inquirer Publications.

“BlueChip Cebu is a proof that there are business stories in Cebu which are yet to be told and shared to the public. We aim to provide comprehensive coverage of these story angles in this magazine,” said Pia Jean Velasquez, CDN assistant vice president for sales and marketing.

BlueChip Cebu is distributed for free and can be found in your favorite hotels, restaurants and coffee shops.