Intellicare, PBSP to bring 1st of 25 caravans this month in Visayas and Mindanao

The first of the 25 Safe Motherhood Caravans of Intellicare, one of the country’s leading health management organizations (HMOs), and Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), the country’s largest business-led nongovernment organization, will be held in the Visayas and Mindanao this year.

Intellicare’s partnership with PBSP in implementing its Safe Motherhood programs, underscores the value of mothers and women of reproductive age through its continuing efforts to look after their welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mario Silos, Intellicare chairman and president, together with Jose Yulo, assistant vice president for corporate social responsibility, recently led the signing of the memorandum of agreement and turnover of P1.9 million check donation to PBSP for the caravans at the Intellicare office in Makati City.

For the past two years, Intellicare and PBSP have brought 45 caravans to various communities nationwide, reaching out to thousands of women of reproductive age.

“We continue to work with PBSP, our trusted partner, considering their full range of assets – their expertise, knowledge and resources on the ground. It’s a perfect fit for what we want to achieve as an organization in terms of our CSR focus on health and environment,” Yulo said.

“We are also happy that in this 2017 Safe Motherhood Program, 100 health service providers will be trained on the conduct of ‘USAPAN’ series for the caravan. We believe that this new component will improve and strengthen the program,” he said.

The Safe Motherhood Caravan program is a PBSP flagship project, which aims to contribute to the reduction of maternal and infant mortality in the country by educating women about safe motherhood practices; promoting the utilization of life-saving maternal, newborn, and child health services; and imparting the value of saving money, among others.

A 2015 government study reveals that in every 100,000 live births, 149 women die. This remains far from the global reduction target ratio of 70 per 100,000.

The PBSP is at the forefront of strategic corporate citizenship and business sector leadership, contributing to sustainable development and poverty reduction./PR