Security troops sent to Bohol for ASEAN Summit meetings

Over 3,200 security forces from different government agencies mostly from Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) were sent to Bohol on Wednesday morning for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit meetings.

The ASEAN Meetings in Bohol starts April 19 to April 22, 2017 in Panglao Island, Bohol.

Despite the recent encounter between government troops and members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Inabanga town, Bohol, Police Regional Office (PRO 7) director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said they did not double the number of troops deployed to Bohol.

Taliño said they are however implementing a tighter security in Bohol compared to the measures they have setup in during the ASEAN Summit meetings in Cebu.