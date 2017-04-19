Search for article

Security troops sent to Bohol for ASEAN Summit meetings

SHARES:

12:46 PM April 19th, 2017

Recommended
By: Nestle L. Semilla, April 19th, 2017 12:46 PM
Around 3200 security forces will be deployed to secure the places of engagement,venues and routes during the conduct of ASEAN meetings in bohol from April 19-23, 2017. ( PHOTO VIA/ NESTLE SEMILLA)

Around 3200 security forces will be deployed to secure the places of engagement,venues and routes during the conduct of ASEAN meetings in bohol from April 19-23, 2017. ( PHOTO VIA/ NESTLE SEMILLA)

Over 3,200 security forces from different government agencies mostly from Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) were sent to Bohol on Wednesday morning for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit meetings.

The ASEAN Meetings in Bohol starts April 19 to April 22, 2017 in Panglao Island, Bohol.

Despite the recent encounter between government troops and members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Inabanga town, Bohol, Police Regional Office (PRO 7) director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said they did not double the number of troops deployed to Bohol.

Taliño said they are however implementing a tighter security in Bohol compared to the measures they have setup in during the ASEAN Summit meetings in Cebu.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.