3 Cebuanas among 22 beauties vying for Aliwan Festival Queen crown

Three Cebuana beauties will be competing with 19 others in the Aliwan Festival Queen competition scheduled Friday night at the Aliw Theater in Manila.

These are April Smith representing the Utanaon Festival of Dalaguete town, south Cebu; Kathleen Mae Lendio of the Karansa festival of Danao City, north Cebu; and Marla Alforque of Cebu City’s Sinulog festival.

Alforque won second best in festival costume during the festival costume competition held at the Aliw Theater on Thursday night.

Sinulog festival queen Cynthia Thomalla is the reigning Aliwan Festival queen. She was crowd last year.

This year’s pageant winner will receive P100, 000 cash, a trophy and a chance to be goodwill ambassador for the country’s domestic tourism.

The annual pageant is organized by the Manila Broadcasting Company in partnership with the Cultural Cener of the Philippines and the cities of Manila and Pasay. / Xavier Intern Jeasselle P. Villalobos