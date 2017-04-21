Naga City, PRA ink deal to move project

MOU FOR PROPOSED RECLAMATION

The proposed 146-hectare Naga Reclamation Project is expected to move forward after the Naga City government assured the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) that it will comply with documentary requirements and processes of the PRA for their project.

The Naga City government made their assurance official by entering into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the PRA for their project.

The first phase of the project, a 16-hectare area which is already completed, was found out to be “irregular” because it lacked the approval from the PRA and some documents.

“By signing the MOU, both parties, particularly the city government, agrees to regularize the existing 16 hectares of the reclamation project by complying with the needed requirements. As for the remaining 130 hectares, we will also make sure to comply with all requirements,” said Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong.

The signing was held at the Naga City sports complex yesterday morning together with PRA officials led by its CEO and General Manager Janilo Rubiato.

The 146-hectare proposed reclamation project will involve the coastal areas from Barangay South Poblacion (at the mouth of the Pangdan River) up to Barangay Inayagan (the boundary of Naga City and Minglanilla). It will also pass through Barangays East Poblacion, Colon and Tuyan.

The project is divided into eight phases. The first phase involves the 16 hectares which is already completed.

As to the rest of the remaining seven phases, it won’t be started unless the city government complies with all the needed requirements.

Chiong said they hope to complete the requirements within two years.

After which, it will be referred to the PRA for evaluation and assessment. It will then be passed to the PRA board and later on to the National Economic Development Authority (Neda) Board which is chaired by the President.

“We in the PRA, we bind ourselves to help and assist you (Naga City) in every step of the way in all the processes and in the submission of the mandatory requirements,” Rubiato said in a speech.

The city government needs a detailed feasibility study; environmental impact statement; engineering geological and geohazard assessment; resolutions from the Neda Regional Development Council and provincial/city council expressing no objection to the proposed reclamation; and an

Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The second phase of the project will involve 2.3 hectares, 5.9 hectares on the third, 6.5 hectares on the fourth, 8.9 hectares on the fifth, 44.9 hectares on the sixth, 38 hectares on the seventh and 23.2 hectares on the eighth phase.

Chiong said that there had been problems when the city was doing the first phase of the project which now houses several government properties.

The PRA found out that the first phase did not have their approval and that they were not able to collect its share from the project.

However, this has been settled after the PRA agreed not to collect their share of the 16-hectare project because 8 hectares had been developed for public use.