Developer offers road network to Mandaue

MANDAUE City’s streets may soon be decongested after a developer offered four road networks at the Mandaue reclamation area for public use.

Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel “Luigi” Quisumbing welcomed the offer of developer FF Cruz Construction to donate the road networks to the city government.

But he said the donation has to be reviewed and approved by the City Council.

“We are in the process of accepting the donation now and we are grateful to FF Cruz and their ownership and management for continuing to be partners in the City’s development and future,” Quisumbing said.

The mayor said he was happy with the developer’s donation of the road right of way to the city since they have been receiving complaints about the condition of the roads in the reclamation area.

“What many people don’t know is that many of the roads remained in private ownership and the city could not spend public funds in the maintenance and construction of the roads,” Quisumbing said.

Once the council authorizes the mayor to accept the lot donation from the developer, the city government can begin to fix the road network in the area.

The mayor said he has yet to know the lot area of these roads and its locations in the reclamation area.

But Quisumbing said he knows some of these roads are used by public transport.

“Some of the road networks in Mandaue continue to be privately owned because during the time that the reclamation was made, the regulations of the road right of way was still not set,” Quisumbing said.

The mayor said this will also require reclassifying the boundaries of the barangays where these roads are located so the barangays would be charged with keeping the roads passable for commuters.