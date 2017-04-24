Toyota Team Cebu eyes more titles in 2017

Team Toyota Cebu (TTC) had a stellar year in the 2016 Toyota Vios Cup.

But the team doesn’t have any plans of being contented. This year, it is vying for more and the team’s bid starts at the second leg of the 2017 season in June at the famous Clark International Speedway in Angeles, Pampanga.

The team held a press conference at the Casino Español Monday afternoon to discuss the team’s goals for this year’s Toyota Vios Cup. Present were team captain Lord Seno, ace drivers Jette Calderon and Sean Velasco, and the rest of the team composed of Oscar Suarez, team manager John Velasco and Team Principal Dodo Cuenco.

“After six leg championship trophies and nine podium finishes, we are still hungry,” Seno said.

“We want to become the best team in the Philippines. We are aspiring to be the best team for 2017 and realistically win an overall class championship.”