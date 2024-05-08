Senior citizen killed while crossing the street in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 70-year-old senior citizen was killed when she was hit by a multicab while crossing the street using the pedestrian lane in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City early Wednesday morning, May 8.

Another individual also suffered injuries during the incident and was rushed to the nearest hospital.

The deceased was identified by her relatives as Feliciana “Fely” Cabusas, 70, a resident of Sitio Laguna, Brgy. Bulacao.

The incident reportedly happened at past 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday and involved two multicabs.

The driver of the white multicab was identified as Rogelio Racaza, 64, while the pink multicab was driven by Bernabe Teofilo Gabiana, 73.

Initial investigation of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) together with personnel of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) disclosed that the two passenger multicabs were traveling in the same lane headed to Cebu City at the time of the incident.

In an interview with local radio station dyHP, Racaza said that upon arriving in the barangay, he saw the elderly woman crossing the street and immediately hit the brakes.

However, he still hit the senior citizen after he was allegedly pushed forward by Gabiana’s vehicle that bumped him frm behind.

Gabiana, on the other hand, claimed that he was driving at a moderate speed but collided with the multicab in front of him when it suddenly stopped.

As of this writing, both Racaza and Gabiana are temporarily detained at the custodial facility of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office while an investigation is being conducted on the incident.

