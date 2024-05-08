ARQ Boxing Stable’s Gura and Piala to debut in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines —ARQ Boxing Stable prospects Rodex “The Tank” Piala and Yerroge “The Scientific” Gura are set to make their debut in the bustling boxing scene in Japan in June.

This announcement comes officially from ARQ Sports and strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot, confirming that both Piala and Gura are scheduled for regional title bouts next month in different venues and schedules across Japan.

Both unbeaten, Piala and Gura will square off against fellow undefeated Japanese prospects.

Piala will take on Kenji Fujita for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) featherweight title in the fight card promoted by Teiken Promotions.

This fight card also features the all-Japanese OPBF super featherweight showdown between Kosuke Saka and Yamato Hata.

The 29-year-old Piala, a native of Cebu City, will put his 10-0 record, with one knockout, at stake against Fujita, who, at 30, is unbeaten in six bouts with three knockouts.

The featherweight bout between Rodex “The Tank” Piala and Japanese featherweight Kenji Fujita will take place at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, on June 1st for the WBO Asia Pacific Featherweight Championship.

Piala’s last appearance in the ring was a unanimous decision victory against Marjhun Tabamo on the undercard of “Kumong Bol-Anon 12,” hosted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Meanwhile, Fujita claimed the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific featherweight strap with a unanimous decision win against Filipino Joseph Ambo.

GURA GUNS FOR WBC YOUTH BELT

On the other hand, Gura, 21, of Talisay City, Cebu, aims for the World Boxing Council (WBC) World Youth super flyweight title. He will face Ayumu Sano in his debut fight in Japan, slated for June 23rd at the Twin Messe in Shizuoka, Japan.

Gura, who recently won against Kier Clenton Espere in Masbate last March by unanimous decision, improved his unbeaten record to eight wins with three knockouts and one draw.

Sano (8-0-1, 4KOs) secured his eighth win with a knockout victory against another Filipino, Mateo Handig.

