First batch of athletes to be feted in 38th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards bared

The Sportswriters Association of Cebu has released the first batch of athletes who will take center stage in the eagerly anticipated 38th SAC-San Miguel Beer (SMB) Cebu Sports Awards, set to take place on May 26 at The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu. The gala event will commence at 4 p.m.

Special citations in basketball will be awarded to the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, as well as the MVPs Kent Ivo Salarda and Jared Bahay.

Receiving plaques of recognition with them will be Mac Tallo, Calvin Oftana, Reinhard Jumamoy, Jeisel Tarossa, Carl Tamayo, and the Abellana National School (ANS) girls team.

In boxing, honorees include regional champions Johnpaul Gabunilas, Christian Balunan, KJ Cataraja, AJ Paciones, Esneth Domingo, Milan Melindo, April Jay Abne, Patricia Mae Sumalinog, John Kevien Jimenez, and Donnie Nietes.

Others being feted are Zhack Randolf Torreon, Aldrener Igot Jr., Niña Mae Khylie De los Reyes, Kimjoy Tapan, Zyril James Fano, Larwrence Ren Degamo, Kien Zhyron Torreon in archery, Brint Cinco, Kurt Imbert Limbaga, Crissan Luctog, Aga Noval, Shamine Faith Lazaga, Clifford Dave Tonilon, Marina Narvios, Anthony Cris Luna, Dean Michael Cañete, Dwayne Manaytay, John Vincent Boncales, Althea Kate Razonable, and Akjon Lindayao in arnis, Karl Nino Ernest Mangapis and Artjoy Torregosa in athletics, and Eve Emmanuelle Bejas, Allen Pinute, and Shallonah Samm Felices in badminton.

Also included in the list are Anton Raga and Joharl Elarcosa in billiards, Alexis Sy in bowling, Anthony Makinano, Rico Mascarinas, Toledo Xignex Trojans, Maica Cadenas, and Creiah Tuñacao in chess, Angelica Macasero-Bengtsson in floorball, Jonel Carcueva in cycling, Wilbert Aunzo, Pearl Marie Cañeda, and Dancesport Team Cebu City, as well as the Cebu Pink Paddlers and Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS) dragon boat teams.

They will be joined by the Cebu Football Club, Oliver Colina, Maegan Andrea Alforque, Jodi Marie Banzon, Kyza Stephan Colina, Celina Beatrice Salazar, Jelena Loren Soon, Rae Mikella Tolentino, Elisha Flor Malo Lubiano, Kamil Jaser Amirul, Leo Maquiling, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), and the University of San Carlos (USC) women’s team in football, SHS-Ateneo de Cebu in futsal, Grace Quintanilla, Club Filipino de Cebu, Lois Kaye Go, and Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in golf, Daniela Reggie De la Pisa in gymnastics, Kiyomi Watanabe in judo, and Jansen Tan, Princess Lourdes Bacatan, Phil Rizon, Michelle Zapanta, and Trestle Tan in jiujitsu. (Pooled Report)

RELATED STORIES

SAC-SMB Sports Awards returns after four-year absence

2 world kings lead SAC-SMB boxing awardees

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP