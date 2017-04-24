TEAM head: Turnover of road networks allows Mandaue to enforce traffic rules

Once the Mandaue City government takes ownership of several road networks in the Mandaue Reclamation Area, traffic rules may already be applied there.

The upcoming donation was welcomed by an official of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) who lamented that currently, they have difficulties implementing the city’s traffic rules and regulations along these roads since these are still privately owned.

“This is a big advantage because number one, it can be repaired. Second, traffic there can be controlled, illegal parkings can be apprehended and the roads can be cleared,” said TEAM head Glenn Antigua.

He added that TEAM will also be able to use these road networks as diversion routes to help ease the city’s traffic flow.

Among the roads that FF Cruz Construction is planning to donate to the city government are Mantawi International Drive, B & N Road, a portion of Ouano Avenue, F.E. Zuelig Street, J.L. Briones Street, B. Ceniza Street, E.O. Perez Street and several unnamed roads.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing earlier announced that FF Cruz Construction has agreed to donate the road right-of-way (RROW) of these road networks to the city government, which will now be able to maintain the roads for the benefit of the public.

He said that these roads are usually the subject of complaints from the commuting public since these are not properly maintained.

Not all of the roads though will end up as city roads as Quisumbing said they plan to push for the reclassification of Ouano Avenue and F.E. Zuelig Street as national roads so these will be under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Once the donation is completed, he said the city government will make sure to improve and maintain the roads, provide street lights and even station barangay tanods to ensure safety.

Barangays Subangdaku, Guizo, Mantuyong and Centro will also have their boundaries changed since the roads will now fall under their jurisdiction.

Quisumbing said that FF Cruz did not ask for anything in return from the city government for the donation.

“I think we share the same vision that the reclamation area can start to become a showcase of what Mandaue’s future can be. And I think that we were able to come to an agreement that by donating the road network, this will redound to the benefit of both the city, the other property holders as well as the land holdings that FF Cruz continues to maintain,” Quisumbing said.

The mayor pointed out though that the donation will still need approval from the Mandaue City Council.

Sought for comment on the planned donation, Mandaue City Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna said he is “very much” supportive of the plan.

“We are very happy of this development and grateful that FF Cruz has decided to turn over all the remaining roads to the city so that we can maintain and improve them,” he told CDN.

“The reclamation area is now our principal economic growth center. Hence, it is important that we have full control of its infrastructures,” he added.