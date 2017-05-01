Lapu fire destroys 45 homes

ABOUT 45 houses were destroyed and three were damaged by a fire that hit Sitio Caimitohan Sudtunggan in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City yesterday morning.

Senior Fire Officer Climaco Salisid of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Central District said the fire originated from the house of Ismaelita Tumapon whose daughter played with matchsticks with other children at the time.

Tumapon, who was seven months pregnant, said she lost all her belongings but her daughter was safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was hurt as firefighters had to destroy a portion of a concrete fence to make their way to the burning houses. Damages were pegged at P350,000.