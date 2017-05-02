Temperature in Cebu starts to rise

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan recorded a weather temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday afternoon in Cebu.

Alice Canasa, weather specialist of Pagasa Mactan said they recorded the temperature at 1:41 p.m. with a heat index of 40 degrees Celsius.

Canasa explained that the heat index is the combination of air temperature and humidity or the actual temperature felt by the body.

“This is not the hottest day yet since we are still on the second day of May. We are expecting hotter days ahead since no major weather disturbance has been monitored,” Canasa explained.

The weather temperature and heat index experienced on Tuesday afternoon was higher compared to the 33.1 degrees Celsius with heat index of 39 degrees Celsius recorded on April 29.

May is considered by the weather bureau as the hottest month of the year due to climatological records.

Alfredo Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan earlier said that the hottest temperature this year could reach as high as 35 degrees Celsius with heat index of more than 40 degrees Celsius.