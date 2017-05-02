Search for article

Temperature in Cebu starts to rise

SHARES:

By:

@MichPadayhag

04:31 PM May 2nd, 2017

Recommended
By: Michelle Joy L. Padayhag, May 2nd, 2017 04:31 PM
Crystal clear waters in the sandbar of Campalabo islet in Pinamungajan town is a little known summer escape. (CDN PHOTOS/ TONEE DESPOJO)

Crystal clear waters in the sand of Campalabo islet in Pinamungajan town is a known summer escape (CDN FILE PHOTO)

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan recorded a weather temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday afternoon in Cebu.

Alice Canasa, weather specialist of Pagasa Mactan said they recorded the temperature at 1:41 p.m. with a heat index of 40 degrees Celsius.

Canasa explained that the heat index is the combination of air temperature and humidity or the actual temperature felt by the body.

“This is not the hottest day yet since we are still on the second day of May. We are expecting hotter days ahead since no major weather disturbance has been monitored,” Canasa explained.

The weather temperature and heat index experienced on Tuesday afternoon was higher compared to the 33.1 degrees Celsius with heat index of 39 degrees Celsius recorded on April 29.

May is considered by the weather bureau as the hottest month of the year due to climatological records.

Alfredo Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan earlier said that the hottest temperature this year could reach as high as 35 degrees Celsius with heat index of more than 40 degrees Celsius.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.