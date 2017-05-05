Halo Halomazing in Golden Cowrie and Hukad

COOL down during the warm summer days with Golden Cowrie and Hukad sa Golden Cowrie’s ultimate heat-busters – Halo Halo, Ube Halaya Macapuno, and Mais con Hielo. Three distinct Filipino desserts that perfectly describe the typical summer in the Philippines – fun, fantastic, and flavorful.

A mixture of sweetened ingredients topped with cream and cornflakes, Halo Halo is every bit as colorful as the festivals celebrated all over the country during summer.

Take pleasure in the perfect combination of the Ube Halaya, Macapuno served with creamy ice, and cornflakes, where every spoonful brings to mind summers in hometowns where childhood friendships are rekindled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mais Con Hielo is the simple, yet unforgettable, treat just around the corner near your ancestral house. The confection made of sweet corn topped with creamy ice and cornflakes deserves to be in the list of must-eats during summer visits.

Delight the taste buds with these “halomazing” summer treats. Golden Cowrie is located at Salinas Drive Lahug, Marina Mall and along A.S. Fortuna. Hukad sa Golden Cowrie, its mall-based brand, has branches in SM City Cebu, Robinson’s Cybergate, The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu, Parkmall, South Town Centre, and SM Seaside City. For more information, visit www.alwaysafeast.ph, at @alwaysafeast on Instagram, and at www.facebook.com/hukadgoldencowrie. /PR