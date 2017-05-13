Nobleza text transcripts show strong Abu link

A FULL transcript of text conversations done by an arrested police officer with members of the bandit Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) shows her “strong connection” with the ASG.

The 36 text messages in Tausug taken from the confiscated cellular phone of Supt. Maria Cristina Nobleza have all been translated both in Filipino and English.

According to Chief Insp. Hector Amancia, deputy chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7), forensic investigators also had Nobleza’s messages on her SIM card translated by a native Tausug.

Amancia, however, refused to divulge what the messages were about pending their verification by the Office of Muslim Affairs (OMA).

“Kinahanglan pa natin ipa-certify sa Muslim Affairs para mahimong legal ang translation (We still need the translation certified by the Muslin Affairs for it to be legal),” Amancia said.

Amancia refused to divulge any more details pertaining to the translated messages.

The CIDG-7 earlier hired a Tausug to translate Nobleza’s conversation with the ASG members she contacted.

Nobleza, together with ASG bomb maker Renierlo Dongon, were arrested last April 22 at a government checkpoint in Clarin, Bohol, just meters away from where military troops engaged ASG members in a firefight.

Nobleza, who police say is married to Dongon under Muslim rites, was believed to have been on her way to rescue the ASG members trapped in the government siege.