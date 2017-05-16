Search for article

Doctor, ten others arrested in buy-bust

06:30 PM May 16th, 2017

By: Benjie Talisic, May 16th, 2017 06:30 PM
PDEA-7 arrested eleven drug peddlers including a medical doctor during  three separate buy-bust operation in Cebu City (CDN PHOTO/ BENJIE TALISIC)

Eleven were arrested, including a doctor, in three separate buy-bust operations in barangays Mambaling, Talamban and Sta. Cruz in Cebu City.

Agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) seized a total of more than 700 grams of white crystalline believed to be shabu worth P1.7 million.

Jerome Senoran, 29, who is a medical doctor was among the six arrested in Barangay Sta. Cruz at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Others who were arrested are Eduardo Hermogeno, 35; Aaron Lao, 39; Freola Erac, 43; Rommel Nabulan, 46; and Jerome Senoron, 29.

Operatives seized from them 175 grams of drugs worth P350,000.

Ten minutes later, PDEA-7 arrested Nelson Onilo in Barangay Talamban and seized 300 grams of Shabu worth P600,000.

Four alleged drug peddlers in Barangay Alaska Mambaling were also arrested in a buy-bust operation at 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Jade Polbos, 21; Romerico Palapar, 21; Ramonito Rabasal, 42; and Jayson Abellana, 19 were caught with 310 grams of drugs worth P744,000.

All the eleven suspects are now detained at PDEA-7 stockade pending the filling of appropriate charges against them.

