SWU spiker impresses in CoH

AFTER a remarkable performance in the Clash of Heroes (CoH) volleyball match on Monday night at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan, Southwestern University’s (SWU) Alden Dave Cabaron gave himself an early birthday present as he might just have booked himself a ticket to the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia slated this August.

The 19-year-old Cabaron, who will turn a year older this May 31, got the starting nod from the coaches in the CoH and he did not disappoint as he showed every bit of his potential by exploding for 13 points backing the 19-point output of team captain Johnvic De Guzman and Alnakran Abdilla who scored 15 markers en route to leading the Pilipinas BLU to a five-set victory over Pilipinas RED.

“I was inspired so much to play because of my family, my friends and all the people who have supported me,” said the 2015 Cesafi Most Valuable Player Cabaron.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s national team mentor Sammy Acaylar was very pleased with what he saw with Cabaron, citing that he was proficient in the game going toe-to-toe with the best attackers in the country.

“During over game in the Clash of Heroes, si Dave Cabaron ang nag-excel talaga. Halos sumasabay siya sa performance ng ibang stars,” Acaylar told Cebu Daily News via text message.

Acaylar revealed that he is set to trim the 25-man pool into an 18-man roster this Friday.