A-Plus All Weather Color Run on June 4

09:55 PM May 16th, 2017

By: Glendale G. Rosal, May 16th, 2017 09:55 PM
From left, Kelly Welt, Pepito Lim, Janny Mepina of A-Plus Paints, Sr. Myra Mondia, DC, and Sr. Rowena Pacificar, DC, of Asilo dela Milagrosa, and Joel Baring during the A-Plus All Weather Color Run press conference at the Quest Hotel. CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO

THE THIRD edition of the biennial A-Plus All Weather Paints Run gets bigger and exciting as it aims to highlight FH Colors and Coatings Corporation’s 25th anniversary.

This year, the race will be called the A-Plus All Weather Paints a Color Run. It will be held on June 4 starting at the Terraces of the Ayala Center Cebu.
The running event was unveiled yesterday at the Quest Hotel. Distances offered are three kilometers, 6k and 12k.

“We adapted the colored powder concept because we want to make this run unique and at the same time make it filled with fun,” said organizer Pepito Lim, who is also the operations manager for Visayas and Mindanao of A-Plus All Weather Paints.

The run also serves as a charitable event for the benefit of the Asilo dela Milagrosa orphanage.

Asilo dela Milagrosa’s orphanage has been the beneficiary of A-Plus All Weather Paints’ charitable cause of the last eight years. A-Plus All Weather Paints provided financial aid to the sisters of Asilo dela Milagrosa as well as for the regular repainting of the chapel. It also provides other necessities for the children of the orphanage.

To register, one can visit Toby Sports in SM City Cebu, RUNNR in Ayala Center Cebu and soon at the Active Zone of Ayala Center Cebu.

