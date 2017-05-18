Construction mishap injures three workers

Three were injured after the 7th floor of a building that is being constructed along M.J. Cuenco Ave., Barangay Carreta, Cebu City collapsed early morning Thursday.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, who heads the city’s disaster risk reduction management, said the victims, who are construction workers, were pouring concrete mix to the flooring when the scaffoldings gave in.

He said the victims only sustained minor injuries.

Two of the injured workers, however, remain inside the building since the rescue team were not allowed entry by the security guards, saying they are waiting for instructions from their management as part of their protocol.

“Gitrabaho ang sawg sa 7th floor, mao toy nahugno (They were working on the flooring of the 7th floor. That’s the part that collapsed),” Tumulak said.

He added it was a structural failure since the scaffoldings installed to support the ongoing works at the 7th floor were not sufficient to hold the weight causing it to collapse.

The building is owned by Lite Shipping Company and is being constructed by DVC Devlarn Ventures and Development Corporation.

Engineers from Cebu City Office of the Building Official (OBO) are already in the area to check on the buidling.