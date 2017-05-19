Police arrest son of former broadcaster for drugs

A son of a former broadcaster was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City past midnight on Thursday.

Peter Mendez, 39, son of late broadcaster Pedro “Pet” Mendez, was arrested by Parian police officers.

According to Senior Insp. Dexter Basirgo, Parian station commander, Mendez, who is single and jobless, lives with his relatives in Barangay Basak San Nicholas, Cebu City and has been selling illegal drugs.

Seized from the suspect were five small sachets of white crystalline believed to be shabu worth P4,000.

The suspect is now detained at Parian Police Station and will face charges for violation of the Republic Act 9165 or the the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 particullarly for selling of illegal drugs.