Police raids house of AWOL cop in Sibonga

09:51 AM May 24th, 2017

By: Benjie Talisic, May 24th, 2017 09:51 AM
PO2 Niel Cayubit and SPO1 Ethyl Suico, which both of their house were raided by the operatives early this morning. (CDN PHOTO/ BENJIE TALISIC)

Another police officer in Sibonga was subjected to a raid early Tuesday morning, which yielded drugs and a .45 caliber gun with ammunition.

Operatives swooped into the house PO2 Niel Cayubit, 46, an alleged drug dealer, in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga town, Southern Cebu at around 5 a.m.

The team, led by Cebu Provincial Police Office Intelligence Branch Chief Supt. Joie Yape, found 18 small sachets and one medium pack of white crystalline believed to be shabu, and a .45 caliber gun with four live ammunition in Cayubit’s room.

According to Yape, Cayubit  went on absence without leave (AWOL) in 2003 leading to his dismissal from service the following year.

Cayubit is also a cousin of SPO1 Ethyl Suico, whose house was also raided by the operatives.

As of 9:11 a.m., authorities are still searching the house of Cayubit who denied selling of illegal drugs.

The raid was conducted by the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Provincial Public Safety Company, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and  Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) with

