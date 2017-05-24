Cavaliers rally past Celtics in Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers used a strong second half run to pull away and defeat the Boston Celtics, 112-99, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday morning (Philippine time) at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Kyrie Irving took over in the second half and finished with 42 points, LeBron James added 34 as the Cavaliers moved one win away of a third date in the Finals with Golden State.

The Cavs have a 3-1 lead in the series, which shifts back to the TD Arena in Boston for Game 5.

Avery Bradley scored 19 and Jae Crowder 18 for Boston.