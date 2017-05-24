Search for article

Cavaliers rally past Celtics in Game 4

@brianMJochoa

11:26 AM May 24th, 2017

By: Brian J. Ochoa, May 24th, 2017 11:26 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley (0) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals. AP Photo

The Cleveland Cavaliers used a strong second half run to pull away and defeat the Boston Celtics, 112-99, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday morning (Philippine time) at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Kyrie Irving took over in the second half and finished with 42 points, LeBron James added 34 as the Cavaliers moved one win away of a third date in the Finals with Golden State.

The Cavs have a 3-1 lead in the series, which shifts back to the TD Arena in Boston for Game 5.

Avery Bradley scored 19 and Jae Crowder 18 for Boston.

