Cab catches fire in Talisay

04:01 PM May 26th, 2017

WATCH: The taxi cab with plate number GXM 592 caught fire at around 3:45 p.m. on Friday near a mall in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/CHRISTINE QUIGAO)

A taxi cab caught fire while traversing the road in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, south Cebu mid afternoon on Friday.

Christine Quigao, 18, a student who was riding a jeepney, said she saw smoke coming from the cab at around 3:45 p.m.

Minutes later, the cab stopped with the driver exiting leaving behind his passengers.

The passengers, after realizing what was happening, also hurriedly left the cab with plate number GXM 592.

Firefighters from Talisay Fire Department arrived minutes later. The fire was put out immediately./CNU Comm Intern Shaira Mae Rama

