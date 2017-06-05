Johndorf breaks ground for Tierra Nava in Carcar

CONTINUING with its aggressive expansion, JOHNDORF Ventures Corp. (JVC) broke grounds for another subdivision in Cebu, this time in the mid-southern city of Carcar.

Located in the high plains of Sitio Dapdap, Poblacion III, Tierra Nava features 655 townhouses with prices ranging from P890,000 to P1.4 million each.



Johndorf started the development of Tierra Nava just days after it broke grounds for Evissa, its 24-hectare township in Calawisan, Lapu-Lapu City, which consists of 492 townhouses.



The project in Carcar, 42 kilometers south of Cebu City, is the first venture of JVC outside Metro Cebu aimed at providing residents in the southern half of the province, an option to settle halfway between their place.



“They now have the option to live in affordable 2-storey Asian-themed townhouses away from the hassles of city life but in the tranquility of countryside living,” said Michele Chiu-Bacungan, JVC Sales and Marketing Manager.



With a floor area of 36 square meters that stand on a 42-square meter lot, each townhouse looks similar to those in Johndorf’s sold-out projects Astana and Navona, and the upcoming Evissa.



Residents will enjoy Johndorf’s trademark amenities such as a functional clubhouse, a standard basketball court, and open spaces for playing and gathering.



Engr. Lim said his team aims to complete Tierra Nava by mid-2019. “We should be able to turn over the first tranche of townhouses by last quarter of 2018,” he said.



For inquiries, contact an accredited broker or visit the Johndorf office at the 14th floor of Ayala Life – FGU Center across Ayala Center Cebu or follow them on Facebook or at www.johndorfventures.com.ph.