PEJC, Canadian Government introduces Environmental Enforcement Manual

The Philippine Earth Justice Center, Inc. (PEJC), with partners the Municipality of Santa Fe and the Government of Canada, launched the Environmental Enforcement Manual on February 7, 2024, at the Cebu Parklane International Hotel.

As part of PEJC’s community-based Environmental Protection Program, the manual is a collaborative output of different educational institutions, youth-led affiliations, advocacy groups, and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Sante Fe.

While it aims to empower communities across the Philippines to integrate environmental protection efforts, it primarily focuses on three aspects: law and litigation by the University of Cebu – College of Law; cultural mapping of the municipality spearheaded by Ateneo de Cebu Sacred Heart School; and the scientific viewpoint and undertaking of the topic by the University of San Carlos – Department of Biology and Environmental Science.



Niña Estenzo of PEJC Campaigns also explained that going down to the grassroots level and integrating the community-wide approach was essential to having a full and clear grasp of the issue.

“[The barangay] admittedly are the gatekeepers of the community. We did go to the barangay level, and [Mayor Ithamar Espinosa] effectively revived the purok system, which became the channel for capacity development,” Estenzo added.

Despite having environmental protection and preservation as one of his priority objectives, Municipality of Santa Fe Mayor, Hon. Ithamar Espinosa also expressed his gratitude for the initiative of the organization and its partners, given the scarcity of funding to afford a legal council when it comes to environmental litigation, and ensured that with the guidance of the Environmental Enforcement Manual, Santa Fe will be in good hands.

In turn, the PEJC Managing Trustee and the University Legal Aid Executive Director, Atty. John Menguito proudly exclaims, “We are bringing the law closer to the people. If everybody works together from the government, non-government organizations, youths, and the academe, we can really go far.”

With the support of the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources – Central Visayas, the PNP – Maritime Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the LGUs, the Environmental Enforcement Manual hopes to serve as a guide in creating economic, social, and cultural impacts.

While the initiative is now being observed in the Municipality of Santa Fe, it is also applicable anywhere in the country, given the joint effort of national agencies, community-based environmental protection groups, and the community.

Besides the Government of Canada backing the local initiative’s funding, the international community also remains an ally in protecting the environment.

The Philippine Earth Justice Center is an organization composed of lawyers and volunteers pushing for the full implementation of Philippine environmental laws.

