Therma Visayas shoulder to shoulder with LGU to fight Toledo fire

Last April 7, 2024, team members of Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI), an AboitizPower subsidiary, sprung into action and responded to the fire that ravaged 23 homes in Barangay Luray 1, Toledo City, Cebu. Going beyond their roles as company personnel, the TVI volunteers served as additional emergency responders in the city.

At approximately 12:30 pm, TVI received reports of the fire that was three barangays away from the plant. TVI immediately alerted key personnel and stood for deployment pending the go signal of plant facility head Noel Cabahug. Recognizing the severity of the situation, TVI’s trained emergency response and medical teams were given the green light to assist, fully equipped with firefighting gear and medical supplies, ready to support the city’s emergency responders on-site.

Utilizing TVI’s extensive emergency response equipment and training, its emergency response team (ERT) confidently donned their personal protective equipment and played a pivotal role in extinguishing the fire.

Comprising nine organic members and five contractors, TVI ERT assisted 23 affected households, each accommodating five to seven family members, demonstrating their skill and competence amidst the crisis.

By 4 pm, local emergency responders declared fire out.

“Good neighbors help each other out. At TVI, we firmly believe in being more than just a corporate entity; we are part of the community,” said TVI’s Noel Cabahug. “Our swift response to the fire incident demonstrates our dedication to serving Toledo City and its residents.”

Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales expressed her heartfelt appreciation for TVI’s invaluable assistance during the fire incident. She commended the bravery and dedication of the ERT responders, whose efforts left a lasting impression on the affected families and the local government of Toledo City.

TVI is the operator of the 340-megawatt Toledo baseload power plant. It is a part of AboitizPower’s Thermal Business Group, which manages the former’s non-renewable power generation facilities.

A culture of safety and preparation allowed the TVI team to swiftly respond to the fire. Visible safety leadership, proper and complete safety equipment and training, and close engagements with government responders converged for the benefit of the local community.

