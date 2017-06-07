Ex-soldier arrested in Danao City with 3 unlicensed guns

A retired soldier was arrested for illegal possession of firearms in Danao City in northern Cebu yesterday evening.

Retired Philippine Army Master Sergeant Rodrigo Beonia Jr., 45, from Barangay Nangka, Balamban town, Cebu was arrested in a checkpoint in Danao city on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m., according to Danao City Police Office head Chief Inspector Gerard Ace Pelare,.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelare said all firearms confiscated from Beonia were unlicensed.

Seized from Beonia were a 357 revolver, a 5.56 revolver, and a .45 caliber gun stashed inside a bag.

Beonia is now detained in Danao City Police station pending the filling of charges for violation of the Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.