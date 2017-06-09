Pagcor suspends Resorts World Manila license

The regulator of the Philippine gaming industry on Friday suspended the license of Resorts World Manila pending the results of a probe into the June 2 incident where a lone gunman shot up the casino hotel in Pasay City and set fire to the premises, resulting in 38 fatalities.

In a text message to the Inquirer, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) chair Andrea Domingo said the agency’s board has served Resorts World Manila President Kingson Sian a “cease and desist” order for all its gaming operations.

The order will be in effect “pending investigation and final determination” by Pagcor of the casino operator’s liability for the incident and “compliance with all security, safety and gaming operations requirements,” Domingo added.