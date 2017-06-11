One of Cebu’s most wanted persons falls

One of the most wanted persons in Cebu province was arrested yesterday in his house in Barangay Canlumampao, Toledo City in midwestern Cebu.

Eduardo Alicaba, 40, did not resist arrest when he was served a warrant of arrest by a joint team of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) and the Toledo police office headed by its chief, Supt. Joie Yape.

Alicaba was served a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Ruben Altobar of Branch 29, Regional Trial Court Toledo City for violating Republic Act 9165 in relation to the Dangerous Drug Act, Republic Act 9516 for possessing explosives and Presidential Decree 1866 as amended by Republic Act 10591 for possessing illegal firearms, said Senior Insp. Nazareno Emia, deputy chief of Provincial Intelligence Branch.

Emia said that since December last year, the suspect had been in their list of most wanted persons in the province and had been considered a high-value target with alleged links to a suspected drug lord in Toledo City.

Emia said Alicaba, who is the brother of the barangay captain of Canlumampao, had been linked to alleged extortion activities and had been tagged as an alleged gun-for-hire.

Emia said they were also checking on reports that the suspect, whose father and two other sisters are councilmen in the barangay, was allegedly involved in a series of robbery in the midwestern city and its neighboring towns.

Alicaba, however, when sought for comment, denied the allegations against him.

He said that he is a drug user but he is not a drug pusher.

He also denied owning an illegal firearm and explosives and being a hit man.

He, however, admitted having faced a murder case, which was later dismissed.

He also claimed that he extorted money from trucks passing the barangay to the nearby quarry area.

Supt. Yape said they would also check if Alicaba’s sisters and father, who are barangay officials, would be sanctioned for allegedly hiding the suspect.